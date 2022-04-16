Kathleen A. Irving

Kathleen "Kathie" Irving, 70, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 11, 2022, enwrapped in the love of her cherished family. Kathie, or "Irv" as she was also fondly known, was a lifelong resident of Englewood. Those who knew her well joked that she needed a passport for a trip anywhere outside of the Englewood perimeter.
She was born on Saturday, October 20, 1951, in Sarasota, Florida, to Merle and Lori Irving, who both preceded her departure.
Kathie graduated from Venice High School in 1969, and went on to attend Santa Fe Junior College in Gainesville, Florida. After college she worked for several years at Ann's Flowers, both in Venice and Englewood. During those years, she worked alongside her mother, sisters, and nephew.
On July 16, 1987, she began working at the Englewood Water District, where she held the position of Lead Meter Reader. She remained there until her retirement on April 1, 2014.
After retirement she enjoyed cheering on her beloved Tampa Bay sports teams and spending time with her fur babies.
Kathie and her sister, Kris, are also proud co-owners of Irving's Barber Shop, an establishment their father opened and operated in July of 1956.
Kathie is survived by her older sister, Kris Boyden of Englewood; younger sister, Karen Teller of Lenoir, N.C.; niece, Lisa Boyden (Jenn Demarco); nephews, Casey Parks (Nature), Dennis Parks (Nicole Gorman) all of Englewood, Joshua Teller (Anne) USCG of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, and Eli Teller, USCG of Juneau, Alaska. She was also blessed with two great nieces: Cheyanne Parks and Lennon Teller, and four great nephews: Ronin Parks, Jack Parks, Kai Teller, and Dylan Demarco, along with great-great niece and nephews, Tavion, Audrey, Harlan and Theo; and her most loved pup, Gabby.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation in Kathie's memory to Englewood Helping Hands, 700 East Dearborn St., Englewood, Florida 34223.
Her Celebration of Life will be private. Arrangements are by Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services. You may express your condolences to the family at LemonBayFH.com.
