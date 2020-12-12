Kathleen Ann Shevnock
Kathleen Ann Shevnock, 74, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away at home on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, after battling a long illness.
She was born March 13, 1946, in Port Huron, Michigan, to the late Eugene and Dorothy Klaas Johnston. She married Donald Shevnock on Nov. 16, 1974.
Kathy made life-long friendships while attending Trinity Lutheran School in Port Huron. She graduated Port Huron High School in 1964 before attending Michigan State University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in speech therapy in 1968.
Kathy was a Past-President of Elk’s Lodge 343 Vivian’s club in 1986-1987. She was an avid reader her entire life and enjoyed crocheting. She worked for the city of Punta Gorda Purchasing Department for over 20 years, where she made numerous friends.
She is survived by her husband, Don; her step-daughter, Jodi (John) Lucas; daughter, Stephanie (Harold) Smarr; and son, Thomas Shevnock; four grandchildren, Nickalas Lucas and Matthew, Aaron and Claire Smarr; siblings, Harriet Senger, Charles (Maria) Johnston, Nancy Marshall and Stephen Johnston; sisters-in-law, Carol Johnston, Gloria Johnston, Elizabeth Shevnock and Suzanne (Richard) Hathaway; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Michael, William and Donald Johnston.
A Celebration of Life service will be held in Port Huron, Michigan, at a later date.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Punta Gorda Chapel.
