Kathleen Deegan Goff (91) of Port Charlotte, FL was born October 23, 1931 and passed peacefully to her heavenly home on March 18, 2023. Her parents, Virginia (Riggs) and David Deegan and sister, Sheila Aber Witt predeceased her. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and love of her life, Lonnie Lee Goff. They married immediately after Kathleen's graduation from Charlotte High School and were happily married for seventy-two years. Their family includes daughters Connie Marrett, Debbie Rucker (Russell), Ginger Phillips (Greg), grandchildren Emily Kaskie (David), Evelyn Beckman (Nate), Timothy Marrett, Ashlee Carr (Aaron), Leila DeVoe (Luke), Sydney Wetteland, Steeley Phillips (Erin), fifteen great-grandchildren and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins. Kathleen cherished Savana and Lily Burdick-Perez, amazing young women, who added much to
Kathleen will be remembered by all for her devotion to her husband and children, kindness, compassion and fun-loving spirit. She is loved for her dedication to her churches, Charlotte Harbor Baptist Church and First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda, serving as children's teacher and choir member.
Kathleen was a stay-at home mom for twelve years. She taught all children with creativity and joy at home, First Baptist Church and Sallie Jones Elementary. Her contribution to children's learning continued as Secretary of Charlotte County Elementary Education for thirty-three years. Her organizational skills, detail-orientation and talent for harmony endeared her to coworkers and customers.
For those wishing to give in her memory, the family suggests your consideration of Tidewell Hospice, First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda or Alzheimer's Research. Kathleen's family expresses heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Harbor Health and South Port Square for their compassionate care.
A graveside celebration is planned for Thursday, March 23, 2023 at Restlawn Memorial Gardens at 11:00 a.m.
