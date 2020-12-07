Kathleen M. Swogger
Kathleen M. “Kathy” Swogger, age 66, of Murrieta, Calif., passed away in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, following a brief illness while here to visit family.
Kathy was born Sept.18, 1954, in Huntington, W.V., to John and Arbutus (Pyles) Pratt. She attended college and married her longtime sweetheart, Eric V. Swogger, and together they raised a son Christopher, and daughter Stephanie. Kathy was a retired Florist.
She is survived by her beloved husband of over 40 years, Eric Swogger, her two children, Christopher Swogger and Stephanie Antczak; a granddaughter, Serenity Swogger; and her mother, Arbutus Pratt. Kathy was preceded in death by her father John, and her only sibling, a brother, Randall Pratt.
A Graveside service followed by a committal will be held at 2 p.m. today, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens cemetery in Port Charlotte, Florida.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.