Swogger

Swogger

Kathleen M. Swogger

Kathleen M. “Kathy” Swogger, age 66, of Murrieta, Calif., passed away in Port Charlotte, Fla., on Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, following a brief illness while here to visit family.

Kathy was born Sept.18, 1954, in Huntington, W.V., to John and Arbutus (Pyles) Pratt. She attended college and married her longtime sweetheart, Eric V. Swogger, and together they raised a son Christopher, and daughter Stephanie. Kathy was a retired Florist.

She is survived by her beloved husband of over 40 years, Eric Swogger, her two children, Christopher Swogger and Stephanie Antczak; a granddaughter, Serenity Swogger; and her mother, Arbutus Pratt. Kathy was preceded in death by her father John, and her only sibling, a brother, Randall Pratt.

A Graveside service followed by a committal will be held at 2 p.m. today, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens cemetery in Port Charlotte, Florida.

Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.


Load entries