Kathleen McCollum
Kathleen (Kathy) McCollum (nee Hughes) of North Port, Florida, passed away on Jan. 14, 2021, due to complications of COVID-19. She was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph A. Hughes Jr. and Helen K. Hughes (nee King); and brothers, Joseph A. Hughes III and Anthony C. Hughes.
Kathy was born on Sept. 16, 1946, in Lansdown, Pennsylvania, the youngest of four children. She attended St. Philomena Elementary School and graduated from Archbishop Prendergast High School, Drexel Hill, Pennsylvania. She continued her education at Gwynedd Mercy University, Gwynedd Valley, Pennsylvania, graduating in 1968 with a bachelor's in medical technology.
Kathy had a career in medical laboratories working for Lankenau Hospital in Wynnewood, Pennsylvania, and Milton Hershey Medical Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. Upon moving to Florida, Kathy continued her career and helped establish and manage a private medical laboratory for Dr. James Villotti, in Englewood, Florida.
Kathy met her husband, Charles J. McCollum Jr. (Charlie) at the age of 15 and they spent 10 years together before they married on July 26, 1969. Together they raised their children in Middletown, Pennsylvania, and Mount Gretna, Pennsylvania. In 1996, they moved to North Port, Florida, so they could pursue their passion for sailing while enjoying the warm Florida sunshine.
Besides being a wonderful mother and loving wife, Kathy loved her beagles. She raised and rescued several and would walk three of them around the block becoming known as the “Beagle Lady.” Katie, her remaining stray, is also saddened of the loss of her forever mother. Kathy had so many friends and was beloved by her extended family. She will be greatly missed. There will be a mass and a celebration of life in the near future.
Kathy is survived by her loving husband, Charles J. McCollum Jr.; daughter, Colleen McCollum of Astoria, New York; son, Charles (Chad) J. McCollum III (Amy McCollum) of Sarasota, Florida; two grandsons, Seamus A. McCollum and Gabriel L. McCollum; and sister Mary Ellen Aicher.
Arrangements by Farley Funeral Home, North Port, Florida.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.