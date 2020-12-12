Kathleen Pearson
Kathleen Pearson, 63, of North Port, Florida, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, surrounded by loved ones at her home.
Kathy was born on Aug. 26 in Sayreville, New Jersey, to Alfred and Dorothy Stelmaszek. She grew up with her brothers, Kenneth, David and Donald. Kathy moved to Charlotte County, Florida, in 1988.
Kathy owned Modern Maids of Charlotte County for almost 30 years. Her career allowed her to cultivate many meaningful relationships with her customers. Many of her customers became lifelong friends that grew far beyond professional relationships.
Kathy was an avid cruiser with her fiancé, Timothy Durban. They loved to travel together and participated in the APA pool league for many years. Kathy had a passion for antiquing and decorating her home and had a unique obsession with teddy bears. She was a kind, loving and generous mother, grandmother and friend, who enjoyed spending time with her family. She will be remembered for her selfless love and giving heart.
Kathy leaves behind a son, Jason Pearson of Fort Myers; and a daughter and son-in-law, Philip and Mandy Pittman of Port Charlotte. She was adored and will be greatly missed by her 10 grandchildren, Bradley, Abigail, Kylie, Harley, John Wayne, Hunter, Angelina, Rebecca, Breena and Lilyann. She was also blessed to have five great-grandchildren, Adaline, Joshua, Leo, Kinsley and Cash; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family who loved her.
Kathy was proceeded in death by her parents; her husband, William Pearson; and three children, Candice, Michelle and William (Billy).
Due to COVID-19, the family has decided a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. To express condolences to the family and share in celebrating the life of Kathy, please visit www.JohnsonTaylorFuneral.com and sign the online guestbook. Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation
