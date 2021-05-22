Kathy Kerley-Akins

Kathy Kerley-Akins

Kathy Kerley-Akins of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away peacefully on May 10, 2021. She was 72 years old.

Kathy was born to Joseph and Betty (nee Gank) Kahl in Keyser, West Virginia, on Oct. 26, 1948. Although born in Keyser, she grew up in Frostburg, Maryland.

She was a selfless person who derived true joy in helping others and fulfilled this lifelong passion as a registered nurse. Kathy tried to retire from nursing three times but realized each time that she had more to give to her patients and profession.

Outside of work, Kathy loved spending time at the beach. In 2010, she moved from Fairhope, Alabama, to Port Charlotte, where she could enjoy the sun, sand and warmer weather all year long.

Kathy is predeceased by her sons, Jeff and John Tate. She is survived by her husband of nine years, Bill Akins; mother, Betty Kahl; brothers, Paul and Jimmy Kahl; daughter-in-law, Sharree Tate; and granddaughter, Samantha Tate.

There will be a celebration of Kathy’s life on Friday, June 4, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road, Punta Gorda, FL 33950.

For more information, to share a memory or leave an online condolence, please visit www.charlottememorial.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital at www.stjude.org in Kathy’s memory.

