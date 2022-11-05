Kathy Louise Richardson, 74, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at ShorePoint Health-Punta Gorda.
Kathy was born October 12, 1948, in Panacea, Fla., to the late Woodrow and Katie (Tucker) Whetstone. She was a graduate of Florida State University and moved to Charlotte County in 1972 from Panacea. She taught over 30 years in Elementary Schools in Wakulla and Charlotte Counties. She taught 3rd, 4th and 5th grades. She also served as a reading specialist and as the Director of Curriculum for Charlotte County Elementary Education. She loved to read, travel and spend time with her family. She has been active in her church all her life and is a member of Family Church of Port Charlotte.
Survived by her loving husband of 52 years, Wayne A. Richardson of Port Charlotte; a son, Andy (Kim) Richardson of Punta Gorda, Fla.; a brother, Danny (Darleen) Whetstone of Nolensville, Tenn.; and five grandchildren Hannah, Nathan, Joshua, Sarah and Caleb.
Memorial services celebrating Kathy's life will be held Wednesday 6 p.m., November 9, 2022, at Roberson Funeral Home, 2151 Tamiami Trail, Port Charlotte, FL 33948. Family and friends may visit from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m., at the funeral home.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.