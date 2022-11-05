Kathy Louise Richardson

Kathy Louise Richardson, 74, of Port Charlotte, Fla., died Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at ShorePoint Health-Punta Gorda.

Kathy was born October 12, 1948, in Panacea, Fla., to the late Woodrow and Katie (Tucker) Whetstone. She was a graduate of Florida State University and moved to Charlotte County in 1972 from Panacea. She taught over 30 years in Elementary Schools in Wakulla and Charlotte Counties. She taught 3rd, 4th and 5th grades. She also served as a reading specialist and as the Director of Curriculum for Charlotte County Elementary Education. She loved to read, travel and spend time with her family. She has been active in her church all her life and is a member of Family Church of Port Charlotte.


Load entries