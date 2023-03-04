Kenneth A. Schmidt

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth A. Schmidt, age 78, of Traverse City, Michigan. Ken was called home to be with God on February 20, 2023. He entered heaven peacefully and surrounded by love.

Ken was born in 1944 in Saginaw, Michigan to Elaine and Joseph Schmidt. He moved to Traverse City as a young child, and spent all of his life in his beloved hometown. Ken graduated from Central High School in 1962, where he was an All-State State Champion Football player and was later inducted into the TC Central Hall of Fame for his contributions to the community. Ken went on to graduate from Valparaiso University in Indiana in 1966.


