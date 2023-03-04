It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Kenneth A. Schmidt, age 78, of Traverse City, Michigan. Ken was called home to be with God on February 20, 2023. He entered heaven peacefully and surrounded by love.
Ken was born in 1944 in Saginaw, Michigan to Elaine and Joseph Schmidt. He moved to Traverse City as a young child, and spent all of his life in his beloved hometown. Ken graduated from Central High School in 1962, where he was an All-State State Champion Football player and was later inducted into the TC Central Hall of Fame for his contributions to the community. Ken went on to graduate from Valparaiso University in Indiana in 1966.
Ken then returned home to join his father Joe and brother Fred in the family's real estate business, which was started in 1927 by his grandfather Harold Schmidt. Ken later partnered with his son Mike to help build Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors into a fifth-generation real estate brokerage firm. He was intimately involved as the CEO of the Schmidt Family of Companies until his passing. He always attributed the strength of the company to the people who worked there and counted many of them as his close friends.
Ken is survived by his wife Karen of 25 years; daughter Shawn Smith and her children Caroline (Mike) Petrucci, Molly, and Luke; daughter Nicole (Andrew) Wright and their children, Gavin, Libby, Kate, and Charlotte; son Michael (Lisa) Schmidt and their children, Parker and Grant; Karen's children; Mark (Melissa) Steckley and their child, Hendrick; and Dana (Tom) Broderick and their children, Sydney, Brock, and Reece; and many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his infant son Kenneth; his parents Joseph and Elaine Schmidt; and his siblings, Fred (Jan) Schmidt and Diane (Paul) Hansen.
Ken was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather. His family was his pride and joy, and he made sure that they knew how much he loved them. They are so thankful for all the times he planned and facilitated gatherings for the entire family. Even with busy schedules and grandkids spread all over the country, he knew how important it was to bring them all together whenever possible. The family will especially cherish memories from the most recent gathering he organized this past Christmas in Florida.
The grandchildren have shared many wonderful memories of Grandpa including Cherry Festival parades at the office, boating together on the beautiful Grand Traverse Bays, ski trips in Northern Michigan, and sharing his love of hunting. He was their biggest fan at Trojan football games and Sabre basketball, baseball, and volleyball games. They enjoyed Grandpa's famous waffles, business advice, life advice, and mostly they will all treasure the love and kindness he shared with them always.
Ken was a loyal friend to many. He had many passions and knew how to live life to the fullest. He was an avid hunter, finding solace in nature. He had a record year, with a 12 pt. buck and a 9 ft. Alaskan Brown Bear. He loved to travel and enjoyed trips with Karen, friends, and family. Favorite places included his 150 acre hunting cabin, Alaska, Wyoming, Nebraska, Montana, Indiana and Canada. Just weeks ago, he traveled to Australia and New Zealand, sending photos of kangaroos and beautiful areas to his family and friends every day. Florida was a special place in recent years he and Karen spent some winter months in Punta Gorda. Summers were spent in Traverse City with the families and friends boating, camping, dining, working real estate and enjoying the great outdoors of Northern Michigan which he loved so much.
Ken's relationship with God was at the center of everything he did. He found great comfort and strength in his faith and was an active member of New Hope Community Church where he was previously on the Board of Elders. Ken had a way of sharing his faith by living a life that exemplified God's kindness and compassion. He was a supporter of Good News Media and a recipient of their Hall of Fame Award recognized by broadcast stations WLJN, FUEL FM, and THE SOURCE. He touched the lives of so many as the family has heard countless stories of his friendship, thoughtfulness, and mentorship since his passing. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and all who had the pleasure of knowing him, but his legacy will continue to inspire those who knew and loved him. Let us take comfort in knowing that Ken is now in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior, and that he is at peace in his eternal home.
A visitation will be held on from 4:00-7:00 p.m., on Friday, March 10, 2023 at New Hope Community Church, 5100 Bethesda Ct, Williamsburg, MI 49690.
A celebration of Ken's life will take place at 11:00 a.m., with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m., on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at New Hope Community Church. A luncheon will be held after the service at the Youth Center on the church campus. A private family burial will take place at Oakwood Cemetery at a later time.
The family extends their sincere gratitude to the medical staff at Sarasota Memorial Hospital who took wonderful care of Ken during his final days. They showed true compassion and humanity during a very difficult time. A special thanks to Dr. Cassidy, Dr. Llerena, Ember, and Joey. Finally, the family would like to thank all of the special people who have been praying for Ken and his entire family during this very difficult time. We love you all!
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to New Hope Community Church, 5100 Bethesda Ct. Williamsburg, MI 49690. Traverse City Christian School, 753 Emerson Rd, Traverse City, MI 49696. Or to Alpha-1 Foundation by visiting www.alpha1.org/donate or by mailing to the following address: 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134.
Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories with Ken's family at his tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.
The family is being cared for by the Reynolds-Jonkhoff Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Traverse City, Michigan. (231)-947-6347.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.