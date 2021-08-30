Kenneth Allen Etchison of Rotonda West, Florida, passed away August 24, 2021 at the age of 78. Ken was born in New York City on January 12, 1943 and his family eventually settled in Lake Hopatcong, New Jersey where he graduated from Dover High School in 1960. He resided in Long Valley for 34 years before eventually retiring to Florida in 2004.
Ken’s nearly 40 year career in manufacturing began as a timekeeper with Cameron Machine in Dover where he worked his way up to Production Manager with the same company during its transformation to Midland Ross and ultimate relocation to Somerville as Somerset Technologies. His career came to an end with Dusenbery Corporation in 1999 at the same plant where it all began. Ken also served as an Armor Crewman with the National Guard of New Jersey where he drove tanks and was a rifle marksman.
Ken had an interest in all things mechanical and was a jack of all trades - it seemed there was nothing he could not fix. He was a true “car guy” and especially loved Corvettes. Ken’s favorite pastime was drag racing. He began competing in the 60s and after a 20-year hiatus to raise a family, returned to competition in the 90s where he formed some of his most cherished friendships and best memories at Island Dragway in Great Meadows, New Jersey.
Ken is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Patricia (Lobb), daughter Shari (Tim) Johnson, sons Ken Jr.(Theresa) and Brian (Jeanette), sisters Patricia (Wayne) Schiffner and Carol Williams, four grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Alex and Tessa and several nieces and nephews.
Lemon Bay Funeral Home and Cremation Services are in charge of the arrangements.
