Kenneth Joseph Stead, 68, of Englewood, FL sadly left us of natural causes on March 15, 2023. He was a loving husband, dad and son and will be missed greatly.
Ken was born June 6, 1954, in Columbus Ohio. He received his degree in finance from Ohio University.
Ken began boating at an early age on the Great Lakes and that love evolved into a lifetime of all things water – from advocacy on behalf of the Boating Industry in Tallahassee and DC to assure all had access to the water, to sailing, power boat racing and pleasure boating. His closing chapter on the water was General Manager of a successful marina.
Ken had great compassion and was passionate about family, community, and racing of any kind. His sense of humor, quick smile and joking ways kept all his family and friends on their toes. He loved his community and willingly gave his time to the local Chamber of Commerce and charitable events. Sports car racing was his latest interest and attended with great enthusiasm.
Ken was always checking in with his daughters to make sure they were okay, and his check-ins were full of support, wisdom, joking and laughter. He was extremely proud of their achievements and made sure to let them know how proud he was of them.
Ken was preceded in death by his mom, Eileen, and his big brother Michael C. Ken is survived by his wife, Ellen, daughters April and Connie, his dad John, sister Cheryl, brothers Mike and Jeff and grandkids Abbie and Robbie.
A celebration of life will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Operation BBQ Relief.
