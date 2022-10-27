Kenneth Larry Long, 74, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at home in Punta Gorda, surrounded by his family and under the care of Tidewell Hospice. Ken and his wife Pam were joined in marriage on October 20, 1978, exactly 44 years to the day of his passing.
Ken was born June 6, 1948 to the late Kenneth C. and Hazel D. Long in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. He moved to Punta Gorda in 2003 with his wife Pamela and their family from Howell, Michigan. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a Purple Heart recipient. Ken was a retired test driver for General Motors in Milford, Michigan. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, member of Masonic Lodge 172 of Dearborn, Michigan; and a member and volunteer of Disabled American Veteran, Chapter 82, of Port Charlotte, Florida.
Ken had been a excellent provider for his family. He always found ways to be resourceful and find success with his many endeavors over the years. In his later years, Ken dedicated his time as a volunteer at DAV and had a strong desire to help other disabled veterans. Ken loved the Florida weather and was happy spending time on the many beautiful beaches of Southwest Florida. He had also loved working on his horse ranch in Howell, Michigan and spending time with family at his summer home in Northern Michigan. Ken was a steadfast champion of his family through thick and thin. He will always be remembered for his great love of the family, his wise guidance and his support.
Survived by his loving family, including his wife of exactly 44 years, Pamela A. Long of Punta Gorda, Florida; his three sons, Kenneth Carl Long (Elizabeth) of Inverness, Florida, Kelly Christopher Long of Millersburg, Michigan, and Kameron Cody Long (Megan) of Punta Gorda, Florida; his brother, Garry Victor Long (Carol) of Detroit, Michigan; and his six beloved grandchildren: Austin, Dylan, Keira, Kason, Kara, and Kinsley.
Graveside services and interment with military honors by a U.S. Army Honor Guard will be held Wednesday 1:00 PM, Nov. 2, 2022 at Sarasota National Cemetery, Sarasota, Florida.
Family and friends are invited back to the family home after the service for fellowship and a celebration of Ken's life.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to DAV Chapter 82, 1232 Market Circle, Unit B2, Port Charlotte, FL 33953.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home, Punta Gorda Chapel.
