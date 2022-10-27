Kenneth Larry Long, 74, of Punta Gorda, Florida passed away on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at home in Punta Gorda, surrounded by his family and under the care of Tidewell Hospice. Ken and his wife Pam were joined in marriage on October 20, 1978, exactly 44 years to the day of his passing.

Ken was born June 6, 1948 to the late Kenneth C. and Hazel D. Long in Oliver Springs, Tennessee. He moved to Punta Gorda in 2003 with his wife Pamela and their family from Howell, Michigan. He was a U.S. Army veteran of the Vietnam War and a Purple Heart recipient. Ken was a retired test driver for General Motors in Milford, Michigan. He was a 32nd Degree Mason, member of Masonic Lodge 172 of Dearborn, Michigan; and a member and volunteer of Disabled American Veteran, Chapter 82, of Port Charlotte, Florida.


