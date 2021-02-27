Budd

Budd

Kenneth R. Budd

Kenneth “Ken” R. Budd, a longtime resident of Punta Gorda, Florida, and former resident of Syracuse, New York, passed away on Feb. 22, 2021. He was 87 years old.

Ken was born and raised in Syracuse. He proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps before dedicating himself to serving and protecting the city he loved, and ultimately retiring as a District Chief for the Syracuse Fire Department.

He was a very unique and talented man with many diverse interests who truly lived his life to the fullest.

Ken was predeceased by his parents, Seeley and Yvonne; and dear son, Michael, who he missed so much.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 64 years, Nancy; children, Ken (Cindy), Kathy (Bob) and Robert; grandchildren, Erin Babiarz, PJ Kinane, Mark Budd and Michael Budd; and six great-grandchildren.

Services will be private.

Services will be private.

