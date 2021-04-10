Kenneth R. Wangler
Kenneth R. Wangler, went home to be with the Lord on March 8, 2021, at age 85, with his loving wife by his side. He was born on Aug. 27, 1935, in Buffalo, New York.
Ken joined the Army National Guard in 1958 to serve his country. He attended Erie Community to attain an electrical engineering degree. Ken was president and co-owner of Wangler Electric and True Value Hardware Store for 30-plus years. This was the first True Value Hardware store in Buffalo. A cash register fire destroyed the business in 1990; after that, he founded and owned Buffalo Appliance Center. He was also president of the Central Park Men’s Club of Buffalo, New York, a group of business owners and enjoyed the many friendships he made. In 1999, Ken and Sherry retired to Florida where they found their perfect place in Harbour Heights. He was involved in the Harbour Heights Community Association where he served as secretary and president. Ken was house chairman of the community center and chairman of Hurricane Charley Restoration. He was a member of Knights of Columbus at San Antonio Catholic Church and a proud member of the Color Guard and a 4th Degree Knight on the St Jude Assembly 1750.
Together Ken and Sherry toured the United States in their RV visiting 48 states. Their most memorable trip was an 18-day river cruise in Europe to celebrate 33 years of marriage. Ken enjoyed being involved in many volunteer organizations which meant a great deal to him.
He is greatly missed by his wife of 33 years, Sherry; his children, Mary Beth (David) Chojnacki of West Seneca, New York, Gregory Wangler of Batavia, New York, Stephen Wangler of Buffalo, New York and W. O. Michael Wangler, Ret. (Kristin) Wangler of Williamson, New York; step-children, Heather and Eric; grandchildren, Brianna, Adam, Karlinn, Emelia, Kameron, Kasyn, Daniel, James and Emily.
A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at San Antonio Catholic Church. Arrangements are with National Cremation Society of Port Charlotte.
