Kent M. Scully
Kent M. Scully, 75, of North Port, Florida and Middletown, Connecticut, lost his battle with Covid-19 on Feb. 9, 2021. He was born in Middletown, Connecticut on Aug. 30, 1945, to Martin and Helen (Dillon) Scully.
Kent served in the National Guard. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Pat (Kosko) Scully, and their daughter, Paige Scully. Kent, a CPA and his partner Chris Wolf established Scully & Wolf LLP in 1973. The firm audited cities, towns, and non-profits throughout the State of Connecticut. He was proud of his many career and charitable accomplishments. He was an avid U-Conn men and women’s basketball fan, NASCAR fan, football fan, and he loved the game of golf. These sports brought him a lot of joy.
Kent and his wife and daughter are blessed with a large circle of friends in both Florida and Connecticut. We are grateful for their love and support during this very difficult time. He will be dearly missed and lovingly remembered.
There will be no service at this time. There will be a celebration of life when it is safe to do so. Memorial Donations may be made in Kent’s name to his daughter’s program; Vista Life Innovations, 1356 Old Clinton Road, Westbrook, CT 06498.
