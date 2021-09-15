The Honorable Kenton H. Haymans died on September 7, 2021, from complications following a series of strokes.
He was born in Wauchula, Florida on March 15, 1933. He graduated from Lakeland High in 1951, joined the Navy upon graduation. He met and married Elise while he was in the Navy and she was a nursing student in Jacksonville, Fla. After the Navy Ken studied at the University of Florida, graduating from law school in 1960. He and Elise became and remained enthusiastic Gator fans. He moved with his family to Punta Gorda in 1960 to practice law with the Farr Law Firm. After a distinguished thirty-year career as a lawyer, Ken was appointed to the Charlotte County Court as a judge by Governor Lawton Chiles to complete the term of deceased Judge John P. Shannon. He was elected to the bench three times before retiring in 2001.
Ken was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was a Mason. He was an active member of American Legion Post 103, having served as its Chaplin, Finance Officer, and Judge Advocate for many years.
He is survived by his brother Elton Haymans, and by three sons Michael P. Haymans (Dawn), Richard Lee Haymans (Sheila), and Branch Lawson Haymans (Sherry); grandchildren Quinn Haymans, Dylan Haymans (Jodi), Jacqueline Riddell (Greg), Brandi Crenshaw, Parker Haymans, Morgan Haymans, Taylor Haymans (Katie), Farryn Haymans, Brooke Knight, Donovan Brown, Jeffery McElroy, Juli Carlomagno, and Jessica McElroy; and by seven great-grandchildren Kaden Riddell, Haileigh Haymans, Kenley Riddell, Birdie Haymans, Ryland Haymans, Hanchor Haymans, and Ava Haymans. Ken was predeceased by his beloved wife of 67 years, Elise Haymans on April 1, 2020, and previously by his parents Cylde and Sadie, brother Leo, sister Aleeta Coburn, and granddaughters Brandalyn Haymans and Cassidy Knight.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, September 17, 2021, at 2 p.m., at the First United Methodist Church, 507 W Marion Avenue, Punta Gorda, and champagne and barbeque at his home following the service.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Tidewell Hospice or for Parkinson’s Disease Research at www.apdaparkinson.org
Please visit www.pongerkaysgrady.com to visit the online tribute for Judge Haymans. Ponger-Kays-Grady Funeral Home, Arcadia, has been entrusted with arrangements.
