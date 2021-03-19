Sanford

Kerry J. Sanford, 70, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away on March 17, 2021.

Born September 9, 1950, in Indianapolis, Indiana. A graduate of T.C Howe H.S then moving to Florida in 1972 as one of the first paid fire volunteers.

Lt. Kerry Sanford retired 28 years with the Punta Gorda Fire Department.

Kerry took great pleasure in helping others.

Survivors include his wife, Beverly (Bruning) Sanford; sister, Donna; brother, Donald, (Karen) of Port Charlotte; two daughters, Carianne and Kelley; three grandchildren; five step-children, Ryan, Mark, Lisa, Kevin and Jason; five step-grandchildren; and five step-great-grandchildren all of Indianapolis, Indiana.

A celebration of life will be held from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, March 21, 2021, at Punta Gorda Fire Station #1, 1410 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, Florida 33950.

