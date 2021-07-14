Kevin Connelly, 61, of Englewood, Florida, passed away after a long illness on July 8, 2021.
He is survived by his loving wife, Annette, children, Nolan, sisters Kathy and Mary-Ann, and other extended members following.
Kevin served his country in the U.S. Navy where he studied and worked in the nuclear field.
He owned a successful small business providing computer accounting services for a variety of clients.
