Kimberly Jane Thudin

Kim Thudin, 69 of Punta Gorda, Florida died January 28th, 2023 as the result of a tragic accident. Kim was born in Adolph, Minnesota to Herbert and Betty (Fairbanks) Lundberg. She graduated from Hermantown High School in 1972 and then focused on raising her kids, Emily, Brianna and Jacob. She eventually moved to Wyoming, Minnesota and somehow convinced a pretty dedicated bachelor to take on not only her, but her three loud and messy children, when she met (1984) and married (1992) Scott Thudin. Scott and Kim moved permanently to their cabin in Cromwell, Minnesota in 1998 and enjoyed lake life for many years before the call of sunshine pulled them south. We are beyond blessed that the last 10 years, Kim and Scott have been enjoying their best lives in retirement, first in Naples then Punta Gorda.

Kim is preceded in death by her parents, siblings Larry and Sue, mother in law Verna Thudin, and brother in law Mark Thudin. She is survived by her husband Scott, siblings Brian and Missy, sister in law Vickie LeBlanc, brothers in law Randy (Laurie) Thudin and Mike LeBlanc, children Emily (David) Thom, Brianna (Chris) Stevens and Jacob (Kate) Borndal, grandchildren Chloe (Zack), Rowan, Griffin, Oliver, Harper and Valentina, nieces, nephews and her "boys", Levi and Izzy. Kim loved spending times with the Hags (Cheryl, Renee, Joni, Diane and Jessica), neighbors and very close friends Heather and Mark, the Y Girls and anyone lucky enough to share a beer or a listen to a good tune with her.


