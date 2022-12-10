Larry L. Platz

Larry L. Platz, 80, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at his residence in Punta Gorda.

Larry was born to Carlson and Mary Platz on June 15, 1942 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Larry was in the U.S. Army Reserves for many years. He worked at Fort Wayne Printing for many years. Larry later moved to Florida and worked at the Charlotte County Public School System as a custodian. Larry loved his family and friends and will forever be missed by all who knew him.


