Larry L. Platz, 80, of Punta Gorda, Fla., passed away Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at his residence in Punta Gorda.
Larry was born to Carlson and Mary Platz on June 15, 1942 in Fort Wayne, Indiana. Larry was in the U.S. Army Reserves for many years. He worked at Fort Wayne Printing for many years. Larry later moved to Florida and worked at the Charlotte County Public School System as a custodian. Larry loved his family and friends and will forever be missed by all who knew him.
Survivors include his loving wife of 56 years, Sharon; his daughter, Christine (Christopher) Parent of Port Charlotte; his son, Kevin Platz of North Port, FL; his brother, Robert Platz of Port Charlotte and three grandsons, Joseph, Jacob and Jesse. He was preceded in death by his brother, David Platz.
A Celebration of Life service will be held 10 a.m., Saturday, December 17, 2022, at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church in Port Charlotte, FL. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Fort Wayne, IN.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 2565 Tamiami Trail Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home & Crematory Port Charlotte Chapel.
