Larry P. Smart, 71, of Placida, Florida, passed away Thursday, June 10, 2021, at Doctors Hospital in Sarasota.
Born on April 20, 1950, in Old Town, Maine, to the late Paul and Alice (Coffin) Smart, he had been a resident of the Englewood Area for 30 years coming from Salem, New Hampshire.
A graduate of Old Town High School, class of 1968; and University of Maine 1972 with a B.A. in Business Administration and was a member of Theta Chi Fraternity.
Larry worked for 35 years in the building materials industry for several companies including Diamond International, Diamond Lumber, Depot Distributors and Forest Products Supply, holding the position of Vice President/General Manager.
He enjoyed golfing, boating, fishing and travel. He was a member of the Boca Grande Club, Florida Building Materials Association, Florida Wood Council, Sarasota Chamber of Commerce, Argus Foundation of Sarasota and Northeastern Retail Lumber Dealer Association.
He is pre-deceased by his parents and a brother, Michael. Survivors include his loving wife of 29 years, Susan S. Smart; one step-daughter, Stephanie Malisos; and one sister, Anne Marie (Albert) Tauses.
A memorial Prayer Service will be said at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 15, 2021, at Englewood Community Funeral Home with Private Crematory, 3070 South McCall Road, Englewood. You may share a memory with the family at www.englewoodfh.com.
