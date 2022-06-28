Lauren L. Bigge

Lauren L. (Nightingale) Bigge, 71, of Englewood, Fla., passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, June 26, 2022 at Hartford Hospital. Lauren was born in Bristol on June, 9, 1951 to the late Edmond and Dorothy (Matthews) Nightingale. She graduated from Goodwin Technical School in 1970 and earned her degree in hair dressing. Lauren raised her family in Southington and worked at AirPax in Cheshire, retiring after 25 years of service. Lauren lived a very active lifestyle in Florida. She was a member of the Lemon Bay Woman's Club in Englewood and the Moose Club in Venice. She loved motorcycle rides with Mike and looked forward to her time up north with family. Lauren cherished spending time with her grandchildren, especially swimming and camping trips. Lauren is survived by her longtime companion Michael Giannetti of Englewood, Fla., and 2 children, son, Richie Bigge and his wife Jessica of Upton, Mass. and daughter, Dawn Coon and her husband Tom of East Haven and 3 treasured grandchildren, Brayden, Madison and Hazel. She is also survived by her brother Jimmy Nightingale of Winsted, nieces and nephews and many wonderful friends in Florida. In addition to her parents, Lauren was predeceased by her brother, Gene Nightingale. In lieu of flowers, donations in Lauren's memory may be made to the Lemon Bay Woman's Club, 51 N. Maple St, Englewood, Florida 34223 (http://www.lemonbaywomansclub.com/). A funeral service will be held at 12:00 noon on Thursday, June 30, 2022 at the Plantsville Funeral Home, 975 S. Main St, Plantsville. Burial will follow in South End Cemetery, Southington. Calling hours will be held before the service from 10 a.m. - 12 noon at the funeral home. For online condolences and directions, please visit www.plantsvillefuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.