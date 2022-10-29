Laverne M. Auger, 96, of South Bend passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022.
Laverne was born in Laurium, Mich., to the late Nicholas & Florence (Lobb) Capello. She graduated from Calumet High School in 1943. On June 15, 1946, in Detroit, Laverne married Charles Hugo Auger who preceded her in death on June 18, 2012. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Capello. She is survived by her children, Pamela (Robert) Simmons and Bruce (Marcia) Auger; grandchildren, Michelle Auger Hagenberg (Rainer Friebe), Gretchen (Richard) Olson and Megan (Justin) Simmons; and a great granddaughter, Julia. She was also a beloved Aunt to the Capellos.
Laverne loved to golf, shop, walk, be on the boat and bake cookies. She divided her time between her house in Punta Gorda, Florida and South Bend, Indiana. On the weekends, she spent time at their family cottage in Michigan, where she cooked many, many eggs for her family over the last 50 years. She loved to talk about her travels in Europe and the dresses she bought there. She also loved guiding and giving advice to her granddaughters and made sure they would have fun in life.
Laverne was loved for her spunk, energy and great style and will be greatly missed by her family and friends. "Who will make us cookies now?" we ask.
Private graveside service and Celebration of Life will take place in November. Hahn Funeral Home has been entrusted with handling the final arrangements.
Memorial contributions can be made to Christ Child Society, 2366 Miracle Lane, Mishawaka, IN 46545 or Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
