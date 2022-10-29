Laverne M. Auger

Laverne M. Auger, 96, of South Bend passed away on Friday, October 21, 2022.

Laverne was born in Laurium, Mich., to the late Nicholas & Florence (Lobb) Capello. She graduated from Calumet High School in 1943. On June 15, 1946, in Detroit, Laverne married Charles Hugo Auger who preceded her in death on June 18, 2012. She is also preceded in death by her brother, Donald Capello. She is survived by her children, Pamela (Robert) Simmons and Bruce (Marcia) Auger; grandchildren, Michelle Auger Hagenberg (Rainer Friebe), Gretchen (Richard) Olson and Megan (Justin) Simmons; and a great granddaughter, Julia. She was also a beloved Aunt to the Capellos.


Load entries