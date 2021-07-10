Lawrence Henry Shelby, 88, passed peacefully at his home in Port Charlotte, Florida, on July 5, 2021, surrounded by family.
Larry was born March 7, 1933, to Lawrence and Carolyn Shelby in Memphis, Tennessee, where he graduated from Bartlett High. He enlisted in the Air Force in 1953 and was first stationed in San Antonio, Texas, then served as a plane mechanic at bases in Amarillo, Texas; Albany, Georgia; Okinawa, Japan; the Philippines; and Laredo, Texas.
Larry returned to Memphis and worked at the Taystee Bread Company. He married Patricia Noah and had two children. First in his family to graduate from college, he graduated from Memphis State University in 1973, with a double major in education and criminal justice. Larry returned to public service as a police officer for the city of Memphis from 1959 to 1973. In addition to being a K-9 officer with the Dog Squad, he worked in areas such as auto theft, fraud and counterfeiting, and interstate theft and a volunteer firefighter.
The family moved to St. Louis, Missouri, in 1973, where he became Chief of Police at Terminal Railroad until his retirement in 1992. After his divorce in 1979, Larry found his true partner in Gloria Dell Heibel Cash in 1980. In 1993, Larry came out of retirement to work at the Casino Queen as deputy director of security until his re-retirement in 1997. Then ran a travel agency with Gloria for many years. He was a member of the International Association of Chiefs of Police, Missouri, Police Chiefs Association and Missouri Peace officers Association.
Larry enjoyed all his handyman tasks. While working on a project, he always had the next one in mind. He enjoyed watching his St. Louis Cardinals but loved everything golf.
Larry will be missed by his wife, Gloria; a son, Keith; a daughter, Mindy; and two stepsons, Donald and Timothy. Grandchildren, Dylan, Noah, Faith, Audrey, Don, James, Michael, Stephen, Timmy, Isabel and Preston; and great-grandchildren, Bryce, Lennyn, Aiden and Ellie. And his family in faith at the Family Church of Port Charlotte.
Larry wished to be cremated to save valuable golf course space.
Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15, 2021, at Family Church of Port Charlotte.
