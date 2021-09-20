Lee Fabian, nee Gossner, 92, of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Saturday, September 18, 2021. She was born on January 15, 1929, in Seymour, Wis. Eldest daughter to Ernest and Agnes Gossner. She graduated from Marquette University in Milwaukee, Wis., with a degree in Business Administration.
Lee and Steve loved to travel around the world and lived in Brussels, Belgium. Lee was active at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Punta Gorda as a Lay Eucharistic Minister and in the Ladies Prayer Group. She was a member of the Punta Gorda Boat Club and the Mural Society.
Lee will be remembered as a generous, kind-hearted wife, mother, stepmother, and friend to all who knew her.
She is survived by sisters Rita Purcell of Darlington, Wis., Edie Sheldon (Lynn) of Colorado Springs, Colo.; daughter Linda Busch of Brooklyn Park, Minn.; stepchildren Stephen M. Fabian III (Patti) of Manta Ecuador, David Fabian (Zenda) of Aurora, Colo., Richard Fabian (Nancy) of St. Paul, Minn., Edward Fabian of Punta Gorda, and Mary Jensen (Doug) Woodbury, Minn.; and many loving nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
She was preceded in death by husband, former Punta Gorda Mayor M. Stephen Fabian Jr.; daughter Mary Clare Yelk; son John Komarek Jr., and stepson Michael Fabian.
Arrangements are by Johnson Taylor Funeral and Cremation.
