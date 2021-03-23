Lee H. “Tiger” Chalifour
Chief Master Sergeant Lee H. “Tiger” Chalifour, U. S. Air Force, Retired, died on March 17, 2021, at Bayfront Port Charlotte Hospital.
Originally from Providence, Rhode Island, he established his residence in Port Charlotte in 1974, and moved here permanently in October 1978, when his wife, Lt. Col. Mary L. Chalifour, U. S. Air Force, retired as Chief Nurse of the base hospital, Robins AFB, GA. “Tiger” retired at Lackland AFB, Texas in December 1976, after 30 years active military service in the Army and Air Force, having served in China-Burma-India; Newfoundland; Panama; Japan; Vietnam; and Germany, first as an Air Evac Technician, then as a B-24 bomber tail gunner; and finally, as a Medical Administrator Superintendent. He participated in two major campaigns in the C-B-I during World War II and in four campaigns in Vietnam. Among the 24 ribbons he was authorized were the Bronze Star; Purple Heart; Meritorious Service Medal (twice); Air Medal; Air Force Commendation Medal (twice); U.S. and Vietnamese Presidential Unit Citation; Vietnamese Cross of Gallantry (individually and as a unit award); USAF Outstanding Unit Award with one Silver, two bronze oak leaf clusters with “V” devise for Valor in combat; three medals from Great Britain; one from Nationalist China; Air Force Aircrew and Aerial Gunner Wings and Nationalist China Air Force Gunner Wings. He received the nickname “Tiger” from one of his Sergeants after a situation in Vietnam when the Sgt. stated Lee fought like a tiger.
“Tiger” was a member of the C-B-I Veterans Assoc. having served locally and at the state level as Commander and held several positions in that organization at the national level. He was also a Life Member of the Disabled American Veterans, Ch. #82; American Legion Post 110; 14th Air Force “Flying Tigers”; Hump Pilots Assoc.; Military Order of the Purple Heart Assoc. Ch. #759; VFW #5690; parishioner at St. Charles Borromeo Church and a Charter member of the Charlotte Military Heritage and Air Museum. He was a Charter Member of the 1st (and only) American Branch of the Burma Star Assoc. (A British veteran’s organization), serving three, three-year terms as Branch President and the only one to hold that position other than a General Officer. He had been a long-time member of the Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte Golf Clubs.
Survivors include his wife of 55 ½ years, Lt. Col. Mary L. Chalifour, USAF, Ret.; daughters- Donna Schultz, Valdosta, Georgia; Sandra (Harold) Angell, Johnston, Rhode Island; Patricia (Leo) Bellisle, Cranston, Rhode Island; step-son James (Betty) Bromley-Turner, Rocky Point, North Carolina; sister Sandra (Angelo) Marsella, Johnston, Rhode Island; five grand-children and two great-grandchildren. He was pre-deceased by his son Richard Chalifour; daughter Linda (Chalifour) Rix; sister, Rita Salvaggio.
Funeral services will be conducted by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home with visitation on Thursday, March 25, 2021, from 12 to 1 p.m., and a service starting at 1 p.m. all in the chapel at the funeral home. The address for the funeral home is 9400 Indian Spring Cemetery Road in Punta Gorda, Florida 33950.
Internment with full Military Honors will be following the service on Thursday, March 25, 2021.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Charlotte Military Heritage and Air Museum, DAV Ch. #82, MOPH #759, or your charity of choice.
