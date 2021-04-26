Lee J. Miller, 89, of Port Charlotte, Florida and formerly of Houghton Lake passed away on Friday April 23, 2021 at Tidewell Hospice in Port Charlotte.
Lee was born on January 30, 1932 in Pontiac, Michigan to Leland and Anna (Blotkamp) Miller. He grew up in the Pontiac and Waterford area. On September 6, 1952 in Waterford Lee was married to Marjorie A. Mullen. Lee served in the National Guard for six years and then served from 1953 thru 1955 as a Sgt(T) in the Army during Korean War. The couple moved to Houghton Lake from Waterford in 1962. Lee owned and operated Lee’s Auto Parts and Radio Shack in Houghton Lake. The couple moved to Port Charlotte 20 years ago following their retirement. He was a member of Mid Forest Lodge, which his grandfather was a founding member, and the family still are members today. Lee was a former member of Our Lady of the Lake Catholic Church, Houghton-Higgins Elks, Inland Lakes Region Car Club, Lemon Bay Region Car Club in Florida, and past Commodore of the South Gulf Cove Yacht Club. Lee was also a member of the Roscommon Township Fire Dept for 28 years, serving as Chief for 11 years.
Surviving Mr. Miller are his loving wife of over 68 years, Marjorie Miller of Port Charlotte, Fla.; son, Daniel J. Miller of Prudenville; three daughters, JoAnn(Ronald) Dymek of Madison Heights, Susan (Steve) Nielsen of Houghton Lake, and Diane Miller of Fla.; seven grandchildren; nine great grandchildren; niece, Christine(Jerry) Hooper of Arizona. Lee was preceded in death by his parents, and his sister, Joyce Skotzke.
Graveside Services for Lee J. Miller will be conducted at 1:00pm Friday April 30, 2021 at Roscommon Township Cemetery With Fr. Peter Eke officiating. Visitation will be held on Friday April 30, 2021 from 10:00am to 12:00pm at Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel. Memorial contributions in memory of Lee are asked to be directed to Tidewell Hospice, 1144 Veronica Street, Port Charlotte, Florida 33981. Christler Funeral Home, Houghton Lake Chapel is serving the family. Condolences can be sent to the family online at www.christler-holdship.com
