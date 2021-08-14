Capt. Leon “Lee” Hammer USNR, Ret., age 94, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed on Monday, July 19, 2021, in his home next to his loving wife, Rhoda Hammer (Gottlieb). Born to Benjamin and Elizabeth Hammer (Siegal) on Feb. 12, 1927 in Lowell, Massachusetts.
Lee graduated from the prestigious Harvard University in 1949. He lived and raised his family Brad & Craig in Newton, Massachusetts.
Lee fought in World War II and was honorably discharged from active-duty Navy as a seaman first class on April 18, 1946; then commissioned into the U. S. Naval Reserve, from, which he retired as an O-6 Captain on Feb. 12, 1985. For over 30 years, he also served his community through various organizations. Lee served as treasurer of the MOAA Charlotte Harbor Chapter, treasurer of the Peace River Harvard Club, treasurer for the Charlotte Harbor Reserve Officers Association, treasurer of the Navy League Suncoast Council and sat on the board of Charlotte County Art and Humanities until he stepped down from his duties, but remained active in the organizations. Lee Hammer lived a long and accomplished life, whom he dedicated his life to the service of our country and freedoms. Lee will surely be missed.
Lee is survived by his wife, Rhoda Hammer of 34 years; his two children and their families: Brad and Linda Hammer along with their children, Jonathan and Laura of Newton, Massachusetts; Craig and Fern Hammer, and their children Joseph and Lauren of Newton. His step-children and their families David B. (dec. 2015) Greenfield, his wife Cheryl, his children Jason Greenfield and his wife Kelly, his children Henry and Benjamin, Melissa Gauck and her husband Kyle and her daughter, Sadie, and Aaron Greenfield, and Karyn Barrows and her partner Aaron Hughes of Norwich, Conn., her children Joshua (dec. 2004) Zachary and Stacey.
Lee was laid to rest on Friday, July 23, 2021 at Willowbrook Cemetery in Westport, Connecticut.
