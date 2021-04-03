Leonard Herbert Alsene
Leonard Herbert Alsene, 87, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed away Monday, March 29, 2021, at Tidewell Hospice.
Leonard was born Sept. 25, 1933, in Bloomington, Illinois, to Albert and Grace Alsene. He married Jeanne Mahan in December 1958 and they moved to Port Charlotte in 1965. Leonard served four years in the U.S. Air Force before starting his 30-year career with United Telephone in Charlotte County.
Leonard will be remembered as loving, patient and kind. He loved working with his hands and creating special heartfelt gifts for family and friends. If he didn’t know how to do something he would learn. He enjoyed making others laugh with his dry sense of humor and collection of online jokes that he would print and share. We know he made his way to heaven just a singing. Music made his toes tap from Johnny Cash to Gaither Homecoming. He was a long-time member of the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church and volunteered countless hours in service to the church.
Leonard was survived by Jeanne, his loving wife of 62 years; three daughters, Pamela Newberry and her husband Donald of Punta Gorda, Florida, Lori Bootz and her husband Charlie of West Allis, Wisconsin, and Julie Deering and her husband Lee of Naples, Florida; one son, Steven Alsene and his wife Dawn of Winter Garden, Florida; as well as 10 grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Private entombment with military honors by a U.S. Air Force Honor Guard was held Friday, April 2, 2021, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens in Port Charlotte. Rev. Denvil Farley officiated.
Memorial services celebrating Leonard’s life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at the Port Charlotte United Methodist Church, 21075 Quesada Ave., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family.
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
