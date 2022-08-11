Leonard "Len" Garofoli, 67, of Port Charlotte passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.
Len was born on January 25, 1955 in Yeaden Township, Pa., to Leonard and Irene (Landi) Garofoli. He grew up in New Jersey and attended St. Peter School in Merchantville, Pennsauken High School and Temple University. While in college he was a radio DJ. Len had a gift for working with people. His professional history included event planning for PRG, managing sales for Luhrs Sportfish boats, vice president of sales and marketing for Topaz Marine Corporation, head of dealer development for Nissan and vice president of sales and marketing for Californian and Navigator Yachts. In 2004 Len created Pier One Yacht Sales. With a clear vision and determination, Len and his partner Tony Mondello built Pier One into a successful 6-office, 61 broker company. Len was known for his integrity, hard work and devotion to his friends and family. He loved to entertain, cook, travel Europe, and spend time perfecting his beautiful yard. Most of all, Len enjoyed spending time with his wife and daughter.
Len was preceded in death by his father Leonard and his mother Irene. He will be sorely missed by his wife of 22 years, Stefania, their daughter Mia and his sister, Janet.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 17, 2022, from 4-6 p.m., at Kays Ponger & Uselton Funeral Home Punta Gorda.
A Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m., on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church Port Charlotte.
Interment will be at Mills & Mills Memorial Park Tumwater, WA.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.