Leonard "Len" Garofoli

Leonard "Len" Garofoli, 67, of Port Charlotte passed away after a brief illness on Tuesday, August 9, 2022.

Len was born on January 25, 1955 in Yeaden Township, Pa., to Leonard and Irene (Landi) Garofoli. He grew up in New Jersey and attended St. Peter School in Merchantville, Pennsauken High School and Temple University. While in college he was a radio DJ. Len had a gift for working with people. His professional history included event planning for PRG, managing sales for Luhrs Sportfish boats, vice president of sales and marketing for Topaz Marine Corporation, head of dealer development for Nissan and vice president of sales and marketing for Californian and Navigator Yachts. In 2004 Len created Pier One Yacht Sales. With a clear vision and determination, Len and his partner Tony Mondello built Pier One into a successful 6-office, 61 broker company. Len was known for his integrity, hard work and devotion to his friends and family. He loved to entertain, cook, travel Europe, and spend time perfecting his beautiful yard. Most of all, Len enjoyed spending time with his wife and daughter.

