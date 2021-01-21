Leroy Ainsworth
Leroy Ainsworth was born on March 11, 1939 to the union of May Ainsworth and Elijah Kerr in St. James Jamaica, W.I. Leroy received his formal education in his native homeland Jamaica. After school, he launched his career as a professional mechanic engineer. His career spanned 40 years until he retired from Teamsters Town and Country Oil Company in Westchester, New York in 1999.
Leroy Ainsworth was united in holy matrimony with Marjorie Eugeana Smith on May 4, 1976, in Kingston, Jamaica W. I. Their union was blessed with three children Melissa (Leecy), Kurt (Jeffrey), and Kefeana, (Kay). Leroy and Marjorie also shared stepchildren that made up their extended family. The children include sons Anthony (Tony, RIP), Keith, Mark, Steven, Marlon (Robert), Gary and Michael McCoy. Daughters include Callister (Pansy), Ann-Marie (Sandra), Maxine and Simone. Leroy and Marjorie loved, shared and cared for their 14 children.
After retiring Leroy and beloved wife Marjorie retired from Mount Vernon, New York to North Port, Florida. Upon settling in North Port, Leroy united with First Baptist Church of North Port, Florida where he served as an active member of the congregation. Leroy accepted Christ as his Savior and he was baptized in 2011. He started a bread ministry for his church family and enjoyed serving his congregation and people in his community alike.
In his leisure, Leroy enjoyed watching sports. He was especially fond of wrestling and boxing. He enjoyed spending time with his family, working on his bread ministry and he loved talking on the phone with his many good friends who reside in different parts of the world. Leroy cared for everyone he knew, and we loved his sense of humor and sincerity. Leroy’s family and friends genuinely loved him because they felt his care and love for them. All who have been touched by him will always remember Leroy’s acts of Kindness.
Leroy Ainsworth departed this life on Jan. 8, 2021. Leroy was diagnosed with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS). He faced this challenge until the end with humility and grace and held on strong to his faith, belief, and love for Jesus Christ. Leroy was preceded in death by his father, Elijah Kerr; mother, May Ainsworth; wife Marjorie Ainsworth; and his eldest son Antony (Tony) Ainsworth.
He leaves to cherish his memory: all his children except for his eldest son Anthony who departed this life before him, approximately 85 children to include grand and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Beverly Lambert of Westchester, New York; Mentis Keer of Jamaica, W.I.; brother Lloyd Ainsworth of Kingston, Jamaica W.I; a host of cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives and dear friends.
On Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, a visitation will be held from 10-11 a.m. and Funeral services will commence there after from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at First Baptist Church of North Port Florida 8000 Dorothy Avenue, North Port, FL 34287. Burial will follow at Venice Memorial Gardens 1950 Center Road, Venice, Florida 34293
Friends and family may attend the funeral services virtually by logging on to https://www.facebook.com/FirstBaptistNP/ or log on to https://www.fbcnorthport.org/ live video stream on Jan. 23, 2021, at 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.
To send condolences visit www.farleyfuneralhome.com.
To send flowers you may contact North Port Natural Florist at 941-426-1197 13632 Tamiami Trail North Port, Florida 34287.
