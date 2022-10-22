On Thursday September 8, 2022, Letty Jo Richards, loving mother of three boys passed away at the age of 86.

Letty was born on August 10, 1936 in Indianapolis, Ind., to Harold and Mary Emig. Letty graduated Tech High School in 1954. On June 26, 1955, she married Jon David Richards. They had three boys, Jon, Jim & Jason.

Load entries