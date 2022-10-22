On Thursday September 8, 2022, Letty Jo Richards, loving mother of three boys passed away at the age of 86.
Letty was born on August 10, 1936 in Indianapolis, Ind., to Harold and Mary Emig. Letty graduated Tech High School in 1954. On June 26, 1955, she married Jon David Richards. They had three boys, Jon, Jim & Jason.
Letty was outgoing from the start. She was a cheerleader at Tech High School and class Vice President. After being married she moved from Indiana to California and landed a sales job for the Pales Verdes Peninsula News paper selling ad space. She loved this job and the creativity and freedom it offered. Her sales career continued after moving to Louisville, Ky. She become one of the first outside sales women with Arco aluminum and thrived in the all male world of outside industrial sales despite the struggles and obstacles she had to overcome.
The beach was her passion and escape. She loved to grab a good book at relax at the beach all day. She was known for her infectious laugh and sharp sense of humor. She was the perfect women for raising three boys.
Letty was preceded in death by her father Harold and mother Mary and her sister Jo Ann. She is survived by her three sons, Jon, Jim & Jason, her four grandchildren, Hallie, Hannah, Katlyn & Kara as well as her three great grand children Gauge, Ava & Jaxton and her niece Autumn.
In memory donations can be made to her Florida grandchildren's Go Fund Me page to help with costs after hurricane Ian. Go Fund me link: https://gofund.me/b0057481
