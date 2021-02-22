Lillian A. Brinkerhoff
Lillian A. Brinkerhoff, 94, of Port Charlotte, Florida, died Friday, Feb. 19, 2021, at Port Charlotte Rehabilitation Center. Lillian was born April 6, 1926, in New York City, New York, to the late Frank and Filomena Cavaliere. She moved to Port Charlotte in 1988 from Flushing, New York.
Survived by her loving family, a daughter, Laura (Gene) Evensen of Port Charlotte; a son Carl (Kathy) Brinkerhoff of Medford, New York; three grandchildren, Kirsten Evensen, Chris (Sara) Evensen, and Brandon Brinkerhoff; and great-granddaughter, Lauren Evensen. She was preceded in death by her husband, Donald A. Brinkerhoff who died in 2008.
Graveside services and entombment will be held Wednesday, 11 a.m., Feb. 24, 2021, at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 Forrest Nelson Blvd., Port Charlotte, FL 33952.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association www.alz.org
Arrangements by Roberson Funeral Home Port Charlotte Chapel.
