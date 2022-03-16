Lily McIver Langford, age 98, of Arcadia, Fla., passed away Thursday, March 10, 2022, at Solaris Healthcare Charlotte Harbor.
Lily was born to John James and Annie Eliza White McIver in Norwich, Norfolk, England on May 24, 1923. At age fourteen she worked at Chattleboughs Shoe Factory for about three years. At age 17, she began work riveting airplanes for the war effort. It was during this time that she met a soldier named Stanley Langford who was from Arcadia, Florida. They were married on May 18, 1943, at the Parish Church of St. Catherine Mile Cross Norwich. Lily left England on October 19, 1944, and made her home in the Owens Community with her new family. Lily's husband returned to Arcadia upon discharge from service to his country.
Lily overcame the struggles she faced adjusting to American life and was a successful homemaker. She enjoyed gardening, going out to lunch with her dear friends and shopping. She loved her family, community, and church, Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church. She could always be found working in her yard, keeping an impeccable home, or helping at her church. Her yard was always full of colorful flowers and birds which she enjoyed watching with her "cup o' tea" in the afternoons and her house full of children and laughter when the children were out of school.
Lily always had a smile for everyone, usually followed with a hug or witty saying and you could not help but give a smile and a hug in return. She welcomed all guests with hospitality and kindness. She can only be described as the soul of our family, full of history, memory, comfort, and love. Her influence was broad, her value immeasurable, she is loved and respected by all who knew her and will be forever missed.
Lilly is survived by four children, James Langford of Seffner, Donald (Linda) Langford of Englewood, Priscilla Langford, and Faye (Bernie) Boucher of Port Charlotte; fourteen grandchildren: Jacqueline, Ramona, Michelle, Jennifer, Heather, David, Yolanda, Lisa, Carrie, Bryan, Stanley, Glenda, Missy, and David; thirty great-grandchildren; and eighteen great-great-grandchildren and two nieces, Justine (Nigel) Wadge and Thelma (Victor) Sutton of Norfolk, England.
Lily was preceded in death by her husband Stanley, two sons: Edwin Langford of Clewiston and Michael Langford, daughter Sandra Langford Nipper of Arcadia, her parents, three brothers: Ewen Riddle, Redvers Arthur McIver, and John McIver and one sister, Annie Riddle.
A visitation at Ponger Kays Funeral home is Friday, March 18, 2022, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Funeral Service at Mt. Ephraim Baptist Church at 10 am, Saturday, March 19, 2022, with internment following the service.
