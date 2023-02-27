Linda Ann Whipple

Linda Ann Whipple, 82 of Englewood, Florida and formerly of Rushville, Indiana, passed away on February 23, 2023. She was born on February 15, 1941 in Fayette County, Indiana the daughter of Fred W. and Norma Emsweller Miller. Linda was a 1959 graduate of Rushville High School. She married James Robert Whipple and he preceded her in death in 2015.

Linda worked alongside her husband running their own lawnmower and repair shop in Rushville until they retired to Englewood in 1997.


Load entries