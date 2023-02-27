Linda Ann Whipple, 82 of Englewood, Florida and formerly of Rushville, Indiana, passed away on February 23, 2023. She was born on February 15, 1941 in Fayette County, Indiana the daughter of Fred W. and Norma Emsweller Miller. Linda was a 1959 graduate of Rushville High School. She married James Robert Whipple and he preceded her in death in 2015.
Linda worked alongside her husband running their own lawnmower and repair shop in Rushville until they retired to Englewood in 1997.
She had many hobbies over the years, including sewing, painting and working in her yard. When visiting family she particularly enjoyed time at Camp Woodsmoke with her sister.
Survivors include: Children, Tony (Linda) Robbins, Greg Robbins, Jama (Dudley) Bryan, Patti Whipple and Cindy Whipple; Grandchildren, Zachary Robbins, Beverly Robbins, Mark Robbins, Dale Robbins, Troy Robbins, Tyler Robbins, Megan St. John and Thalia Ostrander; 15 Great Grandchildren; Sister, Patricia (Roy) Cudworth; Brother, John (Linda) Miller.
She was preceded in death by her Parents; Husband; Grandson, Stefan St. John; and Brother, Jim Miller.
A graveside service will be held later this year at Orange North Cemetery, Orange, Indiana. Memorial contributions can be made to Camp Woodsmoke, 9219 E CR 640 N, Greensburg, IN 47240. Online condolences can be made to the family at www.gilliland-howe.com
