Linda Kay Halden Nugent passed from this earth to be with our Lord in heaven on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the age of 81years. She was born on December 16, 1941 in Chariton, Iowa to Kenneth and Marlene White who farmed outside of Chariton, Iowa near Williamson. Linda was a country girl and delighted in her childhood memories of playing with and dressing up all of her baby kitties on the farm and of watching the "big kids" on the school bus ride into town for school.
Linda was an excellent student and very involved young woman with a favorite activity in high school being her cheerleading team. Linda met her future husband, Bob, in junior high and married him in 1961 after a year at Iowa State University. Their young courtship provided lifelong friendships in common.
Bob's career with Iowa Southern Utilities led Linda and Bob to Centerville, Newton, Grinnell and Ottumwa, Iowa while raising their three children. Linda's kind and generous countenance drew many friends in each town where she was a busy mother and volunteer in PEO, United Methodist churches in every town, PTA, and in any activity her children were involved in.
Those growing children wanting to go to college drew Linda to her career as a Mary Kay Beauty Consultant. She was a beautiful woman and just loved helping other women feel and look beautiful too. Many of her Mary Kay customers were friends of Linda's and many other customers became friends drawn to Linda and the joy in her eyes.
Linda and Bob were very young and enthusiastic early retirees and moved to Rotonda West, Florida in 1998 thoroughly enjoying the warmth and sunshine, the year round golf, having a swimming pool AND the beach, their new church United Methodist Church of Englewood, new neighbors and friends, and lots of friends and relatives visiting from Iowa.
High school sweetheart, Bob, died in 2017. Linda was blessed with another love in her life. After wooing her with many ice cream dates Tom Nugent won Linda's love and they married in June of 2021. They enjoyed 1 1/2 years of travel to the northeast where Tom hails from, travel to the midwest, exciting travel to Europe, many "COVID picnics" and many, many Hallmark movies. Tom was a very kind and loving husband to Linda as her health declined.
We, her family, are comforted knowing that Linda is with our Lord now in her strong and healthy heavenly body.
Linda is survived by her husband, Tom Nugent, her brother, Marlin White (Linda); her sisters-in-law, Kay Ryan and Dee Dernovish; her daughter, Heidi Moore (George); son, Jay Halden (Jodi) and son, Kent Halden. Her cherished grandchildren are Jillian Plum (Andrew), Schuyler Moore (Elise), Connor Halden, and Olivia Halden. Four great-grandchildren so far.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, January 14th, 2023 at 2:00 pm at Englewood United Methodist Church, 700 East Dearborn St., Englewood, FL 34223.
