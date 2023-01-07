Linda Kay Halden Nugent

Linda Kay Halden Nugent passed from this earth to be with our Lord in heaven on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at the age of 81years. She was born on December 16, 1941 in Chariton, Iowa to Kenneth and Marlene White who farmed outside of Chariton, Iowa near Williamson. Linda was a country girl and delighted in her childhood memories of playing with and dressing up all of her baby kitties on the farm and of watching the "big kids" on the school bus ride into town for school.

Linda was an excellent student and very involved young woman with a favorite activity in high school being her cheerleading team. Linda met her future husband, Bob, in junior high and married him in 1961 after a year at Iowa State University. Their young courtship provided lifelong friendships in common.


