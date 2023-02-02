Linda Trickett, 84, of North Fort Myers, FL, passed away peacefully at home on January 14, 2023.
Linda was born on June 6, 1938 to parents Mary and Antonio Cardoso. She was raised in Lawrence, MA and graduated from Lawrence High School. A loving mother, Linda raised four sons, Thomas, Scott, Chris, and Eric.
She worked for many years as an executive secretary at WNDS TV 50 in Derry, NH. Linda later moved to North Port, FL where she worked as a server at Ruby Tuesday restaurant for over 20 years. Given her energetic personality, she was loved by her customers and coworkers. It was there that she met her longtime partner, Ron.
Known for her adorable style, Linda was a fun-loving spirit who enjoyed music, dancing, socializing with friends, and vacationing on cruises. She was an avid animal lover and doted on her many beloved dogs.
Linda spent her last few years living with her devoted son, Eric, at his home in North Fort Myers, FL.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her ex-husband Gaetano Milone, and several aunts and uncles, including her dear uncle Fr. Joe Thadeu.
Linda is survived by her sons Thomas Milone (his wife Karen) of Lee, NH, Scott Milone (his wife Karen) of Sandown, NH, Chris Milone (his wife Brigid) of Sewell, NJ, and Eric Milone of North Fort Myers, FL; and her partner Ronald Falbo of Rotonda, FL. Lovingly known as "Nanny," Linda was grandmother to Marisa, Matthew, Adam, Sofia, and Riley.
The family would like to thank the physicians, nurses, and staff of Hope Hospice for their compassionate care and support.
A private interment ceremony will be held at San Pedro Catholic Church in North Port, FL. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a memorial donation to an Alzheimer's Disease foundation of your choice.
