Lois Crawford Aughey

Lois Aughey, 84, of Kennesaw, Ga., formerly a longtime resident of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Sunday, November 27, 2022, after a lengthy illness with Parkinson's.

Lois was born on October 18, 1938, in Malone, N.Y., to Stanley Crawford, of Burke, N.Y.—a general store owner—and Aileen Smaill Crawford—a music and PE teacher to deaf children—of Huntingdon, Quebec, Canada. She earned a nursing degree from Syracuse University. She reunited with her husband of 55 years, Theodore "Ted" Aughey, who passed away in January 2018. In 2012, Ted and Lois celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with many dear friends and family.


