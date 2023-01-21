Lois Crawford Aughey

Lois Aughey, 84, of Kennesaw, Ga., formerly a longtime resident of Punta Gorda, Fla., died Sunday, November 27, 2022, after a lengthy illness with Parkinson's.
Lois was born on October 18, 1938, in Malone, N.Y., to Stanley Crawford, of Burke, N.Y.—a general store owner—and Aileen Smaill Crawford—a music and PE teacher to deaf children—of Huntingdon, Quebec, Canada. She earned a nursing degree from Syracuse University. She reunited with her husband of 55 years, Theodore "Ted" Aughey, who passed away in January 2018. In 2012, Ted and Lois celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with many dear friends and family.
Lois was kind, popular, and social, including being crowned Homecoming Queen of her high school class. While in college, Lois met Ted at a fraternity party attended by a nursing school friend from Syracuse. They started dating and got engaged after he graduated from the University of Pennsylvania. Ted and Lois married in Malone, New York, in July 1963. They moved to Bronxville, N.Y.; Longmeadow, Mass.; Brattleboro, Vt.; and Miami, Fla., before settling in Punta Gorda in 1972, where they became active and longtime community members.
In the early 1980s, Lois took classes to update her nursing license. She thoroughly enjoyed her return to healthcare, but instead, Lois and Ted purchased Hamilton's Uniform World, and she followed her father into a second career as a merchant. As a female business owner and entrepreneur, she grew the business to include The Racquet and Tee Shoppe, an embroidery business within the uniform store, and two additional franchises of Hamilton's Uniforms.
Lois reopened and persevered after rebuilding her stores after an electrical fire in the Triwood Complex (1998) and her home and business due to Hurricane Charley (2004). Even after selling the businesses after 25 years, the new owner hired her to manage them as she had a solid connection and reputation with the local nursing programs and healthcare industry. She was widely respected amongst owners of small businesses, uniform stores, and embroidery stores; whereas, she consulted in these industries as they digitized and adapted new technology. Lois and Ted moved to metro Atlanta to be nearer to family in the fall of 2015.
Lois participated in numerous events over the years in Charlotte County. She was a Cub Scout and Brownie Leader, a band parent, and an avid supporter of the CHS Tarpons. She was active in the Punta Gorda Cultural Center, a member and one-time president of the Charlotte County chapter of the American Business Women's Association (ABWA), and a member of the First United Methodist Church of Punta Gorda. Lois enjoyed playing doubles with many tennis leagues and bridge with various groups of friends. Daughter Sue said she is probably filling in a fourth at a bridge table right now in Heaven.
She is survived by her children, Dr. Deborah Lynn Aughey, Paul Crawford Aughey, and Susan Elizabeth Aughey; her son-in-law, Carlos Barrera (Debbie's husband); and Katie Fullerton, her daughter-in-law and Paul's wife. She is also survived by her two grandchildren, Debbie and Carlos's children, Andres "Andy" Barrera and "Alejandro "Alex" Barrera. All are residents of Georgia. She remembers her nephews, Jeffrey and Eric Aughey, of Georgia, who are much-beloved members of her extended family. Lois was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, William Henry "Hank" Aughey III, formerly of Rochester, N.Y., and Michael Eugene "Gene" Aughey, formerly of Norcross, Ga. She was very fond of her former sisters-in-law, Anna Berit Vic Nordling (North Carolina) and the late Kathleen Bell Aughey (Arizona).
A good and loyal friend. A loving mother. A supportive wife and partner. An excellent boss, female role model, and mentor. All will miss Lois. Her nephew, Jeff, said, "She was one of the nicest people I have ever met. She certainly gave a lot of herself, and there are a lot of good memories she helped create for us." This was Lois in a nutshell. She wasn't always out in front of a crowd, but her selfless efforts, enthusiasm, practicality, work ethic, and genuine goodwill always made everyone happy and proud to know her.
Lois loved Charlotte Harbor and the Boca Grande pass. Her ashes will join Ted's in the Gulf current, where Lois's family will share memories. Friends and loved ones who want to memorialize Lois may donate to the Punta Gorda chapter of the ABWA or the Charlotte County Disaster Relief Fund.
