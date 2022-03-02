Lois Elaie Harris

Lois Elaine (Edinger) Harris, 88, of North Port, Fla., formerly of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, February 25, 2022, after an illness.
Lois Elaine Edinger was born February 28, 1933, in Lovilia, Iowa, to Charles J. Edinger and Cleo B. (Askern) Edinger.
Lois married James Kyle Harris on November 11, 1956, and later settled in the Cedar Rapids area, where they stayed until 1985. Together, they built their family, which would become her pride-and-joy. In 1985, Lois and James retired to Florida. She was active in her church, North Port Community United Church of Christ. She loved telling stories, sharing the latest news, and laughing. She gave the biggest, best, and hardest hugs, and her family will miss her greatly.
Lois was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and daughter-in-law Luann Harris.
Lois is survived by her sister Shirley (Edinger) Juhl of Exira, Iowa; six children: Charles (Joyce) Harris of Marion, Iowa, John Harris of Iowa City, Iowa, James David (Sheri) Harris of Alice Springs, Australia, Avis (Kevin) Morrison of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Lora (Corey) Smith of North Port, Fla., and Angela Harris of Hiawatha, Iowa; 20 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, March 7, 2022, at North Port Community United Church of Christ.
Interment will be at a later date in Arlington National Cemetery with SGT James Kyle Harris.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made directly to North Port Community United Church of Christ or North Port Senior Center.
Arrangements handled by National Cremation Society, Port Charlotte, FL.
