Lois J. Amberger
Lois J. (Madison) Amberger, 86, of Springdale, Pennsylvania, died Jan. 30, 2021, at Fawcett Memorial Hospital in Port Charlotte, Florida. Lois was born Sept. 4, 1934, to James and Ethel (Cheeseman) Madison.
She attended Springdale High School, and had a continued education in interior decorating from a correspondence school in Chicago. She worked at Duquesne Light in Springdale as a Data Processor, and happily left her job to be a full time homemaker, residing in Coraopolis. She enjoyed baking, candy making, and crocheting, as well as attending bingo, and other events at local cultural center in Florida.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Heinrich Amberger from Germany, along with her four siblings, James (Jim), Richard (Dick), Margaret and Edward (Ed).
Lois was loved deeply by an extended family of nieces and nephews, and will forever be in our thoughts.
She was laid to rest at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery in New Kensington, Pennsylvania.
