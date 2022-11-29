Lola Casey

Lola Casey, of Port Charlotte, Florida, passed into the arms of Jesus on Tuesday, November 22, 2022.

She was the oldest child of Otto and Lois Forst, and attended our Lady of Mercy Academy in Syosset, New York. She entered the Novitiate and stayed for one year until she left before taking her final vows to enter the sister hood. She then attended St. John's University. She met and married her military pen pal, Stewart Casey, and they moved to Massachusetts. Lola graduated from UMASS and was a teacher, a restaurant owner, and eventually a newspaper Ad Manager.


