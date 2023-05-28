Lonnie Lee Goff (98) of Port Charlotte, FL was born February 14, 1925 in San Casa, FL and passed peacefully to his heavenly home on May 23, 2023. His wife, Kathleen (Deegan) Goff, his parents, James Steeley Goff and Ellen Rebecca (Hawkins) Goff, and seven brothers and a sister predeceased him. Left to treasure his memory are his sister Christine Maiewski (Estero), and sister-in-law Billie Goff (Avon Park). For seventy-two years he enjoyed married life with his sweetheart, Kathleen. Their family includes daughters Connie Marrett, Debbie Rucker (Russell), Ginger Phillips (Greg), grandchildren Emily Kaskie (David), Evelyn Beckman (Nate), Timothy Marrett, Ashlee Carr (Aaron), Leila DeVoe (Luke), Sydney Wetteland, Steeley Phillips (Erin), sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great grandchild and many beloved nieces, nephews, and cousins and two cherished friends, Savana and Lily Burdick- Perez. Lonnie worked for 33 years as Supervisor for Water Systems and Land Development for the developers of Port Charlotte. He served gladly at First Baptist Church of Punta Gorda. Compassion guided his actions in the US Army, as he served in the Asiatic Theater of the Pacific and in World War II, receiving a medal for bravery. Lonnie was dependable and his words reliable. He adored his wife, children, grandchildren and greats, gardening, and camping. His purpose was to help others and share what he had. For gifts consider Saving Grace in Uganda. www.savinggraceinuganda.com Checks: SGU, 1404 Tusca Trail, Winter Springs, FL 32708. Lonnie's family expresses heartfelt appreciation to the staff at Harbour Health and South Port Square for their compassionate care. A graveside celebration is planned for Wednesday, May 31, 2023 at 10:30 am, Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 1380 Forrest Nelson, Port Charlotte.
