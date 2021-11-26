Lori Jean Bartman

Lori Jean Bartram, 66, of Florence Ky., passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Edgewood, her family by her side.
Lori earned her degree as a Registered Nurse from Craig School of Nursing. Lori moved to Florida over 40 years ago where she raised her children and continued her nursing career as a Case Manager until her retirement in January 2021.
Lori was an avid football fan and was actively involved with coaching and serving as Cheer Director for the Pop Warner Venice Vikings during her children's participation. In her retirement, she enjoyed crafting and most of all, spending her days caring for Gryffin.
Lori's happiest moment was becoming a Grandma to Gryffin. She had recently moved to Kentucky to be near her daughter, son-in-law, and grandson until her untimely passing.
Lori is survived by her children Jamie (Robert) Salisbury & most cherished grandson, Gryffin, of Hebron, Ky.; Casey Bartram and Sydnei Bartram of Venice, Fla.; her mother Joyce Burch and sister Wendi Occhioni of Retsof, N.Y.; brother and brother-in-law Tim Burch & Tom Vitale of East Hampton, N.Y., many cousins and dear friends. Lori is preceded in death by her father, Charles Burch.
A Celebration of Life will be planned in Venice, Florida at a later date.
