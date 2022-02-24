Born in Fort Lauderdale, the Bates family moved to Punta Gorda in the early 70s. After graduating from Charlotte High School in 1980, Lorraine worked as a preschool teacher at Good Shepard Daycare in Punta Gorda. Lorraine also worked for the family business, Bates Survey, until going back to school to obtain her bachelor's degree in Elementary Education. She graduated from Florida Gulf Coast University Magna Cum Laude and began teaching at Liberty Elementary School in Port Charlotte. She enjoyed working with children and was loved by her students. In her spare time, Lorraine loved researching genealogy and was an avid gardener. She was also known for her beautiful caladiums.
She leaves behind her two children, Randy Goffe (Chicago, Ill.) and Andrea Goffe (Delray Beach), her brother John Bates (Port Charlotte) and sister Holly Bates (Arcadia), niece Jenna Shackelford (Arcadia), and nephews Steven Bates (Beaufort, S.C.) and Jared Shackelford (Arcadia), along with many cousins and close friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, Carleton and Doris Bates.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, February 26, 2022 at the Punta Gorda Women's Club, Sullivan St. from 3-5 p.m.
Memorial contributions can be made to Liberty Elementary for the school garden fund, 370 Atwater St. Port Charlotte, FL 33954.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.