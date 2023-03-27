Lorraine I. Lowden (née Onori) passed away surrounded by loved ones on March 16, 2023 on what was her 85th birthday. She was born March 16, 1938 in Burlington, NJ to Damiano and Mary Onori (née Baldorossi). Lorraine was one of eight children. She is survived by her sister, Bette (Albert) Sullivan of Columbus, NJ and her brother, Paul (Jane) Onori of Burlington. Lorraine was predeceased by brothers, Peter of Ukiah, CA and Antonio (Chippy) of Burlington and her sisters, Annette DelLapo of Trenton, NJ, Anne (Dolly) Turner of Burlington, and Edwina (Winnie) Thompson of Burlington Twp. In addition, she is survived by two sisters in law, Rita Lowden, formerly of Burlington, now of Watchung, NJ and Susan Lowden of Willingboro, NJ. Lorraine married her lifelong love, Joseph G. Lowden, on November 9, 1957 at St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church in Burlington, NJ. Together they raised four children. Both Lorraine and Joe were predeceased by their youngest child, Kathleen Ann Ryder of Edgewater Park. They are survived by their two sons, Kevin Lowden of Burlington, NJ, Michael (Linda) Lowden of Oakland, TN, and another daughter, Susan (Christopher) Gaskill of Tabernacle, NJ. Lorraine and her husband, Joe, were the proud grandparents of six grandsons - Christopher Gaskill Jr. (Janet) of Yardley, PA, Sean Gaskill of Tabernacle, NJ, Matthew Gaskill (Megan) of Land O Lakes, FL, Robert Ryder (Paula), Joseph Ryder (Gina), and Charles Ryder, all of Edgewater Park, NJ. Lorraine and Joe are also survived by nine great-grandchildren, in addition to numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Prior to her marriage, Lorraine worked at Bell Telephone in Burlington. Then through the years she worked selling Dutchmaid clothing, doing food prep at Aljon's Sub Shop in Burlington, sales at Strawbridges in the Burlington Center, and finally settled into her career with the Burlington City Police Department where she retired after 25 years of service. During her time there she worked first as a meter maid, then moved inside to dispatch until the 911 countywide system was put in place, and finally, as a records clerk. Outside of work, Lorraine had a variety of interests. She developed her skills in home repair (ie, wallpapering, paneling, woodworking, tiling, etc) In addition, she was an amazing seamstress, making all kinds of home decor, clothing, costumes, and even trying her hand at several wedding gowns. Lorraine also had a passion for cooking and baking. She along with her sister in law, Walburga (Borgy) Lowden, operated a successful catering business for many years-they were famously known for their meatballs and hot roast beef, along with many different side dishes. In her later life Lorraine continued baking, cooking, and sharing her creations with family and friends. During her leisure time Lorraine enjoyed playing cards, going to bingo, or taking trips to the casinos. In retired life, Lorraine, along with her husband moved to Punta Gorda, FL where they shared twenty years of an idyllic life. Together they enjoyed road trips around the state visiting various family and friends who also migrated south. Lorraine and Joe became members of San Antonio Catholic Church in Punta Gorda. There they met and made many good friends with whom they socialized regularly. Lorraine also volunteered her time working with the parish women's group. Lorraine had a love for family and life; she did not like sitting still. Her greatest pleasure was in doing for others, no matter the task. In this way she taught her children and grandchildren to be caring, giving, and generous. Her love and values will live on even though her physical being has left us. May she rest in peace with our Lord. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to either St. Vincent de Paul Society of St. Katherine Drexel (Burlington, NJ), San Antonio Catholic Church (Punta Gorda, FL), OR St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. A viewing will be held at Page Funeral Home, 302 E Union St., Burlington, NJ on Friday, March 31 from 5pm to 8pm. In addition, a viewing will be held at St. Paul Church, 223 E Union St, Burlington, NJ from 9:30am to 10:30am, Saturday April 1 with a mass of Christian burial at 11am. Interment will follow at Laurel Hill Cemetery.
