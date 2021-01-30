Louis C. Brust
Louis C. Brust, 79, of Punta Gorda, Florida, passed away Jan. 20, 2021. He was born Nov. 21, 1941, in Mineola, New York, to Louis B. Brust and Veronica Sullivan.
Lou graduated from Deer Park High School and became a batcher in a concrete plant. He retired to Punta Gorda in 1997 and made many new life-long friendships there. Lou’s whole world was his family. He also loved flying recreational planes, boating, golfing and RVing.
Lou was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Robert Brust.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Carolyn Brust; his children, Marykay Langley, Louis (Arlene) Brust, Jeffrey (Pam) Brust, Michael Brust, and Eric (Doris) Brust; nine grandchildren, Louis, Steven, John, Amanda, Matthew, Douglas, Victoria, Eric and Maria; his brothers, Kenneth (Lynda) Brust; and Daniel (Carol) Brust; his sister, Kathleen DiPieto; and his sister-in-law, Cathy Brust.
A Memorial Mass will take place at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church; 211 W. Charlotte Ave., Punta Gorda, FL 33950. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to St. Vincent DePaul; www.svdp-dov.org.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.