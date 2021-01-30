Louis “Lou” Joseph Cochi
Louis “Lou” Joseph Cochi, 84, of Port Charlotte, Florida passed away Wednesday, Jan. 27, 2021, at Orchid Cove of Venice, Florida.
Lou was born Oct. 27, 1936 in Troy, New York, to the late Anastasio and Anna Cochi. Lou met and in 1958 married the love of his life Pauline B. Whinney. That same year, Lou joined the U.S. Air Force and served until 1961. Lou returned to his native Troy and continued to serve his country serving with the National Guard for two years, beginning a long career in law enforcement with the city of Troy Police Department as a police officer and member of their Dive Rescue unit in 1961, and retiring as a detective in 1981. Lou and Pauline along the way raised three daughters, Stacey, Dina and Kelley. In 1981, Lou and Pauline moved to Port Charlotte, Florida, and in 1983, Lou joined the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office as a member of their CSI unit, retiring a second time in 1999 as an investigator. Lou was a member of the Catholic church, and enjoyed many hobbies from photography and ballroom dancing to traveling with friends. He was skilled at carpentry and his favorite pastime was working out in the gym.
Lou will be greatly missed and will always be very much loved. May our Lord bring him to peace and comfort.
Lou is survived by his wife of 62 years, Pauline B. Cochi; his daughters, Stacey (Spouse Paul) Toma, Dina Cochi, and Kelley (Fiancé Stephen Jordan) Cochi-Beckman; two grandchildren, Nicholas Toma and Machayla Beckman; and one great-grandchild, Jayden Beckman, all of Port Charlotte, Florida; and many nieces, nephews and cousins. In addition to his parents, Lou was preceded in death by his siblings, Erma Williams, Adele Pasinella and Ottavio Cochi.
A memorial service celebrating Lou’s life will be held 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021 at Roberson Funeral Homes Port Charlotte Chapel located at 2151 Tamiami Trail in Port Charlotte. In compliance with suggested guidelines to help prevent the further spread of COVID-19 and protect our most vulnerable and at-risk individuals, we ask anyone in attendance to please be respectful of others and observe social distancing and wear a personal protective mask. A private committal will be held at a later date.
Friends may visit online at www.robersonfh.com to extend condolences to the family. Arrangements are by Roberson Funeral Homes & Crematory, Port Charlotte Chapel.
