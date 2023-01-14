Louise Ann Little

Louise Ann Little, 79, died Friday, January 6, 2023, in Duluth, Ga. Louise was born June 17, 1943, in Toledo, Ohio, to the late Joseph and Marie (Oswald) Perz and graduated from Central Catholic High School. She worked in real estate in Jerome, Mich., prior to relocating to Englewood, Fla., in 1982, and worked as an office administrator at Boone Law Firm in Venice, Fla., for more than 20 years. Louise was a longtime member and Past President of the Sarasota/Manatee Chapter of the Association of Legal Administrators.

In her free time, Louise also enjoyed working in her garden, volunteering at the public library, and cooking and baking. She was especially known for her homemade Sunday meals and for her bread. She loved to share time chatting about anything and will be fondly remembered for her great stories.


