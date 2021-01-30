Louise Mary Schlundt
Louise Mary Schlundt, 87, passed away Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in the Englewood Health and Rehabilitation Center in Florida with her husband and daughter at her side.
Louise was born in Mishawaka, Indiana, to Gerard and Mary (VanGoethem) VanDerBeke on Aug. 9, 1933, and spent her life in Mishawaka wintering in Florida. Louise was a wonderful mother and homemaker. She was a crafter and artist with many skills from painting, ceramics, paper crafting to needle art. She had a kiln in her home where family, especially grandchildren and friends would gather to work on ceramics.
She was a gardener and loved antiques. Louise and Bill operated an antique booth in the Unique Antique Mall in South Bend. She loved going to antique auctions and to the Shipshewana Antique Auction to supply their booth.
On July 3, 1952, she married William (Bill) Schlundt in South Bend, Indiana. They spent over 68 years together in Mishawaka and Florida. They moved to Florida in 2016 to spend their remaining years together. Louise is survived by her husband, Bill; four children, William (Drinda) Jr., Marianne Vogel, Steven (Kim) and Randall (Julie); 13 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and son-in-law, Greg Vogel.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Feb. 22, 2021, at St. Raphael Church in Englewood. Burial will be in the Fairview Cemetery in Mishawaka, date to be determined. The Lemon Bay Funeral Home in Englewood and the Hahn Funeral Home in Mishawaka are handling the arrangements.
