Lt. Col. Mary Lee (Burdell) Chalifour, U.S. Air Force, Retired, died on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her home in Port Charlotte. A native of Charlotte, N.C., she was a graduate of Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing and Queens College where she received her BS degree in Nursing in 1958 and had done some work on her Master's Degree.

Lt. Col. Chalifour retired from the Air Force on 31 October 1978 after 20 years of active service that included two tours of duty in Japan during the war in Vietnam, where she treated many of the war casualties and one tour in Germany, where she was Chief Nurse of a field hospital. She was the Chief Nurse of the Base Hospital at Robins, AFB, Georgia at the time of her retirement. During her distinguished career she was decorated for the Meritorious Service Medal (twice); the Air Force Commendation Medal; the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with 4 Oak Leaf clusters and 5 other service ribbons. She wore the wings of a Flight Nurse and the Chief Nurse's Badge.


