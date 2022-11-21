Lt. Col. Mary Lee (Burdell) Chalifour, U.S. Air Force, Retired, died on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at her home in Port Charlotte. A native of Charlotte, N.C., she was a graduate of Presbyterian Hospital School of Nursing and Queens College where she received her BS degree in Nursing in 1958 and had done some work on her Master's Degree.
Lt. Col. Chalifour retired from the Air Force on 31 October 1978 after 20 years of active service that included two tours of duty in Japan during the war in Vietnam, where she treated many of the war casualties and one tour in Germany, where she was Chief Nurse of a field hospital. She was the Chief Nurse of the Base Hospital at Robins, AFB, Georgia at the time of her retirement. During her distinguished career she was decorated for the Meritorious Service Medal (twice); the Air Force Commendation Medal; the Air Force Outstanding Unit Award with 4 Oak Leaf clusters and 5 other service ribbons. She wore the wings of a Flight Nurse and the Chief Nurse's Badge.
Lt. Col. Chalifour was the Outstanding Honor Graduate in her Air Force Nurse Administration Course in 1970 at the USAF Medical Service School, Sheppard AFB, Texas. She and her husband established their residency in Port Charlotte in 1974 and moved here permanently in October 1978.
Lt. Col. Chalifour was a Life Member of the Disabled American Veterans Association Chapter #82; Charlotte Harbor Chapter of the Military Officers Association of America; an affiliate of the 14th Air Force "Flying Tigers" Association. She was also active in the China-Burma-India and The Burma Star Veterans Association; and a member of the Presbyterian Hospital Nursing Alumni and a parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church. She had been a long time member of the Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte Golf Clubs.
Lt. Col. Mary is survived by her step-children James (Betty) Bromley-Turner, Rocky Point, N.C.; Donna L. Schultz, Valdosta, Ga.; Sandra (Harold) Angell, Johnston, R.I.; and Particia (Leo) Bellisle, Cranston, R.I. Cousins Dr. John C. Herion, Charles Herion, Elizabeth Deal, Carolyn Powell, Joseph Ham and John B. Ham, all of N.C. She was preceded in death by her husband of 56 years, CMSgt Lee H. Chalifour, USAF, Retired; her step-son Richard Chalifour and step-daughter Linda Rix.
Funeral services will be conducted by Charlotte Memorial Funeral Home, Punta Gorda, FL with a viewing on Wednesday, November 23, 2022, from 9 a.m. - 11 a.m., a service at 11 a.m., and an interment with Military Honors to follow.
The family request that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in Mary's name to the Charlotte Military Heritage Museum, DAV #82, or a charity of your choice.
